In Moscow, a 16-year-old boy ate a head of garlic on a dare and ended up in intensive care. About this reported Regnum agency.

According to the publication, the teenager with severe poisoning was taken by ambulance from the Setun River Valley Park. Information about the hospitalization was passed on to the police.

The detectives questioned the teenager’s friends. They told how their friend lost consciousness. According to their version, the high school student announced that he would be able to eat the garlic whole. After some time, the schoolboy started coughing and fell to the ground.

“He played pranks on us in many different ways, and at first we didn’t believe that he was ill,” said one of the victim’s friends.

An investigation has begun into the incident.

