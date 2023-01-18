16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby die in drug cartel massacre in California

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The police identified the victims.
The police said that two women survived the attack. Both hid in a trailer.
January 18, 2023, 06:51 A.M.
In the massacre carried out in California, presumably by cartel hitmen, was a 16-year-old girl, who was the mother of a 10-month-old baby. SHer body was found embracing her son’s.
The mother was identified as Alissa Parraz. Police found her body and her baby’s body in a ditch outside the gunned-down home in Goshen.
The bodies had a shot to the head, it is presumed that she tried to flee with the child in her arms. Cops described the scene as a “cartel-style execution.” It had been a week since the house had been raided, for a drug investigation.
“I can’t understand who can kill a baby like that.How can someone be a monster and do that? I can’t understand it,” one of the family members told local television.
Investigations show that through security cameras, two men were seen “sneaking into the property… But when they arrived, it was too late to do anything,” police said.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
