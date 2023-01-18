16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby die in drug cartel massacre in California

In the massacre carried out in California, presumably by cartel hitmen, was a 16-year-old girl, who was the mother of a 10-month-old baby. SHer body was found embracing her son’s.

The mother was identified as Alissa Parraz. Police found her body and her baby’s body in a ditch outside the gunned-down home in Goshen.

The bodies had a shot to the head, it is presumed that she tried to flee with the child in her arms. Cops described the scene as a “cartel-style execution.” It had been a week since the house had been raided, for a drug investigation.

“I can’t understand who can kill a baby like that.How can someone be a monster and do that? I can’t understand it,” one of the family members told local television.

The police said that two women survived the attack. Both hid in a trailer.

Investigations show that through security cameras, two men were seen “sneaking into the property… But when they arrived, it was too late to do anything,” police said.

