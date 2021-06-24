A young person from Bad Camberg has disappeared. The trail may lead investigators abroad.

Limburg – A young person from Bad Camberg in the Limburg-Weilburg district has been missing since Friday (June 18, 2021). The 16-year-old Laura Teodara Zana from the Würges district of Bad Camberg left her parents’ apartment at around 5:50 p.m. Since then, the young person has disappeared, as the Limburg police announced.

Investigators have a lead on where Laura Teodara Zana could be. According to initial findings, she could be heading for Hungary, possibly accompanied by a 36-year-old friend. All previous measures by the criminal police in Limburg have been unsuccessful.

16-year-old from Bad Camberg in the Limburg-Weilburg district is missing

Information on the whereabouts of the missing person can be obtained from the Limburg police on 06431 / 9140-0 or any other police station. The investigators issued the following personal description:

about 1.60 meters tall

blonde hair

noticeable scar on the right forearm

Tattoo on the right ankle with the date “21.08.2021”

A 79-year-old was also missing in Frankfurt. After an unsuccessful search, he suddenly reappeared – in the hospital.