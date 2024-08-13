In Bolzano, a 37-year-old Italian man was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and supplying narcotics to minors.

A 16-year-old girl reported that the man held her captive for 24 hours, during which she was drugged and repeatedly abused.

The handcuffs were snapped on yesterday, Monday 12 August. The facts date back to a week ago. The teenager said she met the 37-year-old at a bus stop: he allegedly convinced her to follow him to a techno party in Trentino and during the journey he offered her water that likely contained tranquilizers.

The girl reported that drinking the water made her dizzy and likely rendered her harmless during the sexual assaults, which continued for an entire day.

When she recovered, the sixteen-year-old called the police, who reached her, helped her and took her complaint. The investigation led in a short time to the identification of the man.

The 37-year-old’s home was searched and computer equipment and medicines were seized which, according to investigators, could correspond to those administered to the victim.

The precautionary prison measure was issued by the preliminary investigations judge of the Court of Bolzano, Emilio Schönsberg, at the request of the prosecutor Igor Secco.

