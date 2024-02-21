Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

A teenager is thrown out of her car in an accident because she wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The 16-year-old is seriously injured and gets stuck on a power line.

Boise – A devastating car accident in the state of Idaho in the USA suddenly changed the life of Kennedy Jean Littledike. The young woman was so seriously injured that her leg had to be amputated. The accident happened in 2021. Now she described it to the US broadcaster Inside Edition, how the incident took place.

Caught on power line: car accident leaves teenager with leg

She was only 16 at the time, struggling with a breakup and on her way home with friends. Littledike started crying behind the wheel but didn't stop the car in time. And then suddenly everything happened “so quickly”.

The car left the road and crashed into a power pole. The vehicle overturned. The then 16-year-old was thrown out of the car because she had not previously worn a seatbelt. However, the teenager did not land in the ditch, but flew meters high through the air and got stuck in the power line – around nine meters above the ground.

Her femur broke over the wire and was hanging in front of her face. Her main artery in her leg was clamped by the power line, which is why she didn't bleed to death. “I didn't know what to do in this situation. “I felt so helpless,” she told the station.

It is not surprising that she did not die from an electric shock. Electricity always looks for the shortest path with the least resistance to earth. If there is enough distance from other wires, the pole or the ground, no current flows. That's why birds can sit on such cables without any problems.

Teenage girl hangs in a power line for an hour: doctors have to amputate her leg

It was only after about an hour that the rescue workers were able to free the teenager. Due to her serious injuries, she was flown by rescue helicopter to University Hospital in Utah. She survived the accident, but doctors were unable to save her leg.

“I had a total of five amputations because they were trying to save as much as they could,” Littledike said. At first they tried to remove only the lower leg. However, her entire leg was ultimately amputated, leaving only a short stump. She named this “Gobi”. A woman's leg was also amputated in an accident on an airport escalator.

Kennedy Jean Littledike had to have his leg amputated after a serious car accident. © Screenshot/Instagram

21 operations in hospital: teenager shares story on social media

The brachial plexus nerve plexus, which holds the arms, shoulders and chest together, was also severely damaged in the accident. She therefore only has limited use of her left arm, even years after the accident. The now 19-year-old was only able to leave the hospital after seven weeks and a total of 21 operations. She now wears a prosthetic leg.

She chronicles her story on social media and reports on her new everyday life to encourage others. "And it helped me to know that I was helping others," she told the station. She inspires more than 40,000 people on Instagram. "I'm very excited to see what the future holds," she wrote in one Contribution. She also receives encouraging words from her fans. "You are an inspiration," one user commented. "There's nothing you can't do," said another.