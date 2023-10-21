Tragedy in Turin, 16-year-old hit by a car on her way to school: unfortunately she died, having fled the conflict in Ukraine

A very serious accident occurred on the morning of Friday 10 October in the city of Turin. Unfortunately one 16 years old, who was crossing the road to go to school, was hit by a car. When the doctors arrived there was nothing left that could be done for her.

Police officers intervened on site and are currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamics. Most likely the heavy rain of that could have affected in the accident.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 7.30 am on Friday 10 October. Precisely in Corso Casale, in the area of Madonna del Pilonein the city of Turin.

The girl who was only 16 years old and of origins Ukrainians, was headed straight for the school. She had just left her home and was crossing the street to reach the institute.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, a man driving his car, overwhelmed. The rain probably made it slippery asphalt and reduced visibility.

The motorist and all the passers-by immediately stood up stop to provide first aid if necessary. They asked for the prompt intervention of health workers, but also of the police.

The death of the 16-year-old after such a serious accident

The impact between the young woman and the car immediately appeared to be very strong serious. To the point that the vehicle also suffered serious damage. Doctors, hoping to save the girl’s life, tried to revive her long.

In the end, however, due to the trauma he suffered, they had no choice but to see how heartbreaking it was death. Attempts to save her were of no avail.

Police officers also intervened on site and are currently working to reconstruct theexact dynamics. The motorist immediately underwent all the necessary investigations. In order to carry out routine investigations and allow rescuers to work, the police had to close the road to traffic for several minutes.