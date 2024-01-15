He was only 16 years old and lost his life in the mountains, freezing due to the low temperatures of recent days. Her phone was dead and when they found her it was too late.

When the rescuers finally reached the place where she was, they could no longer do anything for her. There 16-year-old girl died of frostbite in Trentino. She had gone out alone to take a walk and enjoy the sight of the snow-capped mountain in winter. She also had her phone with her. When she got lost, though, no one could geolocate itbecause the device was worn outperhaps because I'm exhausted or because of the cold.

There 16 year old girl of German origins he was in Val Pusteria, on holiday with his family. She left the farmhouse at 7 in the morning last Friday Pircherhof in San Candidoin Alto Adige, where he stayed.

He wanted to go on a hike in the area. She had left a note in the room for her parents, informing them that she had gone out and that she would return shortly after. Concerned, because at 11 they had still not received any news from her, her parents immediately raised the alarm.

The operators of the Alpine Rescue of San Candido, the agents of the Guardia di Finanza, the canine units and the volunteer Fire Brigade started the searches, also using helicopters and drones.

After exhausting searches, rescuers found his lifeless body in the woods of San Candido. The autopsy carried out at Bolzano hospital confirmed death due to frostbite. There were no injuries or trauma caused by third parties. His death is “probably compatible with frostbite“.

16-year-old girl loses her life to frostbite in Trentino: an autopsy has already been performed on her body

Unfortunately, the researchers couldn't help but break the bad news to the family. Within a few hours they found his frozen body on a simple path at 1,400 meters above sea level on Monte San Candido.

Photo source from Pixabay

Perhaps the young woman did not have adequate clothing, convinced that it was a short and simple dress. Her phone was also unreachable, perhaps because it was out of battery or because it had turned off due to the cold.