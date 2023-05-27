A 16-year-old girl saved the life of her 8-year-old sister. Unfortunately her mother had already taken the life of the third child

A heroic gesture, with which one 16 year old girl she managed to save her 8-year-old little sister. Her mother was trying to drown her in the bathtub and she had already taken the life of her youngest daughter, who died at just 6 years old.

The 16-year-old girl was woke up in the middle of the night give her heartbreaking cries of his sister. Frightened, she immediately got up to check what was happening and she found her mother in the bathroom, whom she was trying to drown the child in the tub. The teenager didn’t think twice, she intervened and started fighting with her parent.

Meanwhile, another family member, who had also woken up, has alarmed rescue and authorities.

The mother of the 16-year-old girl has been arrested

When the police arrive, Bradley-Brun (this is the mother’s name) tried to escape and stole an agent’s weapon. She luckily she was arrested and now he’s in prison awaiting sentencing and without bail. The story happened in a house on St. Helena Island, in the South Carolina.

The older sister managed to save the 8-year-old girl, but it was too late for the 6-year-old. The family is devastated by what happened, no one can explain why the woman has reacted that way and what prompted her to take the life of her little girls.

The sheriff has made it known that he cannot disseminate information on the investigation and on the family and that it is not up to him to establish the mental condition of a murderer.