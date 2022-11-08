We continue to investigate a case that has deeply shaken the community of Capaccio Paestum, in the province of Salerno, in Campania. A 16 year old girl quarrels with her grandmother and hits the old lady at the backusing a lamafrom the kitchen. Unfortunately for the old lady there was nothing to do, while the niece was stopped.

Ermenegilda Candreva, whom everyone knew as Gilda, is the old woman 76 year old woman who lost her life in her home at the hands of her granddaughter who is just 16 years old. According to what was reconstructed by the police, the girl would have hit her grandmother using a kitchen knife. They were in her house in via Tavernelle.

It is not clear what prompted the very young girl to make this gesture. The Carabinieri of the Agripoli Company and the colleagues of the operational department of the provincial command of Salerno, directed by the commanders Fabiola Garello and Luigi Aurelli, only know that the two women had just quarreled.

The investigations are coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office for minors of Salerno. The agents are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened. The only certainties are the death of the 76-year-old woman, the furious quarrel and slight bruises for the 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old girl, accused of taking the life of her 76-year-old grandmother, reportedly suffered small bruises on her arm. For this reason, the doctors transported her to the hospital, while the murder weapon was found and seized by the agents.

The niece is now in a confused state hospitalized at the Eboli hospital. She is in custody and is guarded by the Carabinieri, who meanwhile continue the investigations, also awaiting her answers, which, at the moment, have not yet arrived.

Some witnesses say they saw the young woman leave the house crying, sitting in the middle of the street with her clothes stained with blood. He allegedly admitted to the Carabinieri that he had hit his grandmother.