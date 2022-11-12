The lawyer for the 16-year-old girl who killed her grandmother Gilda has denied her boyfriend’s story. There is no pregnancy

In the last few hours the news has emerged that the 16 year old girl who took the life of her grandmother Gilda, she is pregnant. Her lawyer, however, denied what was declared by her boyfriend.

During the last episode of 2 pmMilo Infante’s correspondent explained that the child’s lawyer stated that there is no pregnancy. Thus, the transmission returned to hear the boy, who was surprised.

She stated that she has been aware of the pregnancy for just over two months. Dating with the 16-year-old girl had been going on for about two years. She explained that they had had a moment of crisis, but after the news of the baby, they had re-established relations.

He frequented her house and she frequented his. Her parents loved her and she hadn’t told anyone about that pregnancy. There were only two friends who knew about it.

According to the boy’s story, the 16-year-old made it his reason for living. She lived alone, for the last two months, thinking about that child. But the lawyer denies everything. What is the truth? This is the question that arose in the study of Ore 14.

The 16-year-old girl claims to have defended herself from her grandmother

The lawyer also stated that the young woman said she had defense from the blows of the grandmother, for this he would take the knife. Grandma Gilda died as a result of several stab wounds.

On the arms of the 16-year-old girl, currently held in a juvenile prison, they would be present some cuts which would confirm his version of events. You will have to appear before the magistrate and tell what really happened in her grandmother’s house. Parents are also upset and want see clearly.

The sad episode happened in municipality of Capaccio, in the province of Salerno, precisely in a house located in via Tavernelle. Grandma Gilda was 76 years old. By the time help arrived, she was already lifeless. The niece of only 16 years is accused of the crime.