A 16-year-old girl was injured in a stabbing incident in Absdale on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 14-year-old boy, has been arrested. The incident happened during a children’s party in a catering facility.

The report of the stabbing incident at the intersection between Tolweg and Plaatstraat in Absdale came in around 3.15 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl injured. She received medical attention.

The 14-year-old suspect had initially fled, but had left the stabbing object behind. Moments later, police arrested him at his home. Together with his mother, he was taken to the police station and detained there. Police are continuing to investigate what exactly happened.

The incident happened during a children's party in De Bourgondiër. As a result, several children witnessed the stabbing. Victim support has been called in for them. The staff is very shocked by the incident. "Enormously shocked today, shortly after the start of a party in our banquet hall. Strength to those involved and our staff who were present," they write in a Facebook message.





