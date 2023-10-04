Human rights groups denounced this Wednesday that A 16-year-old girl is hospitalized in Tehran after suffering an alleged altercation with the capital’s metro authorities for not wearing the veil.

The Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw, based in Oslo, denounced that the young woman Armita Garavand was the victim of “a physical assault” last Sunday in the capital’s subway for not covering her hair and since then he has been in intensive care unconscious.

Garavand, 16, fainted when he entered one of the Tehran subway cars, where he was with two friends, all of them without a veil, according to video images broadcast by state media.

Security images released by IRNA show how the three young women wait for the subway to arrive at the Shahada Square station. When the convoy arrives they enter one of the cars and then two of them leave carrying the third.

No images of what is happening inside the car have been made public.

The young woman has been in Fajr Hospital since then, and according to Hengaw, unconscious.

Those responsible for the metro have denied that any incident occurred and they have attributed the fainting to “a drop in blood pressure.”

“Rumors of a confrontation with metro staff are not true and surveillance images refute these claims,” Tehran Metro director Masood Dorosti told the official IRNA agency.

Dorosti denied that any “physical or verbal conflict” occurred between the young woman and subway staff.

After the incident, reporter Maryam Lotfi from the reformist newspaper Shargh went to the hospital where the young woman is admitted to report the situation and was detained on Monday by the authorities, according to the newspaper itself.

Lotfi was released hours after being arrested, Shargh said.

a little over a year ago young Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by the so-called morality police for not wearing the Islamic veil properlya death that authorities attributed to natural causes.

His death sparked strong protests that for months called for the end of the Islamic Republic and only disappeared after a repression that caused 500 deaths, the arrest of at least 22,000 detainees and in which seven protesters were executed, one of them in public.

Protest against the Iranian regime in Place de la Bastille in Paris on the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran.

The first anniversary of Amini’s death was commemorated on September 16 amid strong repression and a huge deployment of security forces, and only timid protests took place.

In recent months, the Iranian Government has been trying to reimpose the use of the veil, with the presence of patrols in the streets, the denial of services and the approval of a law that toughens punishments for not covering one’s hair.

