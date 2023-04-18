He had to go get the brothersbut the 16-year-old misses home and knocks on the door of a man who welcomes him with a firearm in his hand. The homeowner shoots point-blank to Ralph Pual Yarl, we still don’t know why. And in America the debate about the possession of weapons given to practically anyone is rekindled.

Ralph Pual Yarl he had to take back his brothers. The little boy had the misfortune of getting the address of the house wrong. When the owner saw him, he shot him in the head. This terrible story comes to us from Kansas City, Missouri.

Ralph Pual Yarl is now in serious condition in hospital, although family members have said doctors are hopeful and optimistic he can recover. The police did not give any indication of who shot him, but he appears to have been a man.

The agents stopped him and released him 24 hours later, pending a formal statement from the victims and the woman evidence collection. While the family’s lawyers ask to arrest him for the act of him.

The African American community, together with the 16-year-old’s family, marched in the neighborhood where it happened. The case is spreading throughout the States and many stars have also intervened to have their say.

16-year-old wrong house, the owner shoots him: the intervention of Halle Berry

We don’t talk about racist motivations officially, even if the police chief claims that a racial component is present. Meanwhile, Halle Berry also wrote a tweet to show closeness to the family and young Ralph. She, like many other people, is incredulous in the face of a gesture that leaves her speechless.

His name is #RalphYarl and I’m sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4VaZo7EFVE — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 17, 2023