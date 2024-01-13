Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Dogs found a missing teenager (16) in the forest. The holidaymaker was traveling alone and never returned. Her death was apparently a tragic accident.

Update from January 13th, 5:08 p.m.: She had set out alone at dawn for a hike and never returned. Hours later, a dog team found the lifeless body of the 16-year-old vacationer. Her death was initially a mystery. According to the initial investigation, the young person from Germany probably suffocated under the thick blanket of snow.

“The modalities of the findings showed that death was most likely due to suffocation and freezing in the fresh snow,” said forensic pathologists following the autopsy Picture reported. The girl who lives with her family on the “Pircherhof” mountain farm on the Innichberg at an altitude of 1,375 meters was accommodated, lost his footing during their excursion and fell. The 16-year-old was found at midday at an altitude of 1,450 meters not far from the Austrian border.

Mysterious tragedy on vacation in South Tyrol: Dogs find German girl (16) dead next to forest path

First report from January 13th, 9:47 a.m.:

Innichen – The large-scale search operation in the Pustertal ended with a terrible find. The mountain rescue service and the financial police were looking for a German girl on Friday (January 12th) who had not returned home from a walk. A dog team finally found her lifeless body below a forest path on the Innichberg.

Search operation with a tragic outcome on Innichberg: dogs find a German holidaymaker in South Tyrol dead in the forest. © South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association

German girl was on holiday in South Tyrol with her family – what happened on the hiking walk?

The 16-year-old had been on holiday in South Tyrol with her family and left the house alone in the morning. Her parents alerted the police when she didn't return for a long time. Unfortunately, fatal hiking accidents in South Tyrol occur again and again.

What exactly happened during the walk is currently unclear. She probably slipped and fell on the icy forest path. And then possibly froze to death in the ditch.

Tragedy in the Puster Valley: Attempts at resuscitation fail – German girl dies in South Tyrolean forest

Rescue workers tried to revive the girl – but were unsuccessful. An emergency doctor pronounced her dead on site. A helicopter then brought the body of the German vacationer into the valley. The accident occurred at an altitude of 1,450 meters. Emergency pastors look after the family.

Great sympathy from family from Germany

The South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association reported on the tragedy on Facebook. There is a lot of sympathy in the comments.

The case brings back memories of May last year, when a South Tyrol holidaymaker from Germany fell 80 meters into the depths. Mountain rescue found his body. Hiking alone is dangerous. Tragically, tragedies often occur and questions usually remain unanswered afterwards. Like after the death of a German hiker who died alone next to a panoramic path in the South Tyrolean Alps. (moe)