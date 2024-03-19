Crime in Fermo, 16-year-old found dead in front of the door of a building: investigations underway to understand what happened

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in the early morning today, Tuesday 19 March. Unfortunately a man found a 16 years old lifeless, right under the door of his home, he promptly alerted the police, who are now investigating the case.

Obviously since it only happened a few hours ago, the information about what happened and what is happening in these minutes is still there fragmentary. The only thing that is certain is that the doctors who attended were unable to do anything for him, except to declare his death.

According to information disclosed by the local newspaper, Il Resto del Carlino, the drama occurred in the early morning today, Tuesday 19 March, at 7 of the morning. Precisely in front of a door of a building located in via Mazzini, in the municipality of Grottazzolina, which is located in the province of Fermo. Up until that moment it seemed to be a day like any other for everyone.

When suddenly, a man came down perhaps to go to work or to run some errands, it was heartbreaking discovery. A boy was on the ground in front of the door of that building. He immediately alerted the police and also the health workers and everyone arrived on site in a few minutes.

The investigations into the death of the 16 year old and what emerged

CREDIT: MATTIA FR

After taking care of him, the doctors tried to resuscitate him, but in the end they had no choice but to find that he was death. Unfortunately for him there was nothing left to do. The Carabinieri from the Fermo station also arrived on site and took over seizure area.

Consequently, they initiated all the procedures as per practice investigations of the case. From the first information made known, it would be an Italian, who was resident in that very area building in via Mazzini, with his family.

The same mayor of the small town, Alberto Antognozzito help with the investigations he immediately went to the site and made himself completely available to the police judicial authoritiesto understand what happened. There will be further updates on the case soon.