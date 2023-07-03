Most 16-year-olds have yet to take their first driving lesson, but Lia Block can start showing off her skills in the Extreme E.

Like father like daughter. Ken Block is no longer here, but fortunately he was able to pass on his genes and his passion for racing to his daughter. She didn’t give up after the loss of her father. For example, last week she drove Pikes Peak with Ken’s 1,400 hp Porsche. And that at sixteen.

She is now ready for her next adventure. Extreme E announces that Lia Block will make her debut in this racing class this weekend. The season has already started, but she replaces Christine GZ on DJ Carl Cox’s team.

If you forgot what Extreme E was again, this class races electric off-roaders in a variety of exotic locations. Each team consists of a male driver and a female driver, who alternate. In the Extreme E there is strict equality between men and women.

Lia Block will be teammate of Timo Scheider, who won the DTM championship in 2008 and 2009. To indicate the age difference: Timo made his DTM debut seven years before Lia was born. And now these two form an unlikely duo.

Lia will be in action for the first time this weekend, during the ‘Island X Prix’, which will be held in Sardinia. She does not start with the best starting position, because her team is currently eighth in a championship with ten teams. But that should not spoil the fun.

This article 16-year-old daughter Ken Block will race in Extreme E appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

