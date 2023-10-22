The family declared this to the BBC, explaining that the teenager, who was missing, has been identified

Hamas militants killed Noiya Sharabi, the 16-year-old British girl who was reported missing in southern Israel after the October 7 attack. The teenager’s family declared this to the BBC, explaining that the victim had been formally identified.

Noiya had disappeared together with her 13-year-old sister Yahel after the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Beeri. The militiamen instead immediately killed the girls’ mother, Lianne, of British origin.

“Noiya was intelligent, sensitive, funny and full of life. Her smile lit up the room like a beacon,” her family told the BBC.