The news of a lad only 16 years old who has had dramatic moments. We are in the province of Udine where, following a violent storm, the young man was struck by lightning.

In the province of Udine, while a violent was unleashed thunderstorm, a 16-year-old boy was struck by lightning. The young man, originally from Eastern Europe and residing in Trieste, was together with his family while he was walking from the road that connects Malga Pramosio to the Avostanis lake, in Paluzza.

During their walk, a violent storm broke out in that area. In the moment in which the family was trying to shelter from the storm the young man was struck by lightning. The transfer of the 16-year-old to the hospital in Udine was timely.

After finding shelter following the violent storm that hit the area where they were walking, the 16-year-old was leaning against a wall where there was an iron structure. Right at this moment a lightning threw the boy to the ground following the electric shock.

After the timely arrival of help, the young man was transported to the Udine hospital through the helicopter regional. Definitely a dramatic moment but now it is only a bad memory, as the young man is well and has not suffered any serious damage.