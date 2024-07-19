Dramatic accident this morning, Friday 19th July, on the beach of Greek’s towerin the province of Naples. A boy of only 16 years old lost his life by drowning in the waters in front of the Lido La Perla, in via Litoranea. The personal details of the young man have not yet been released.

The alarm was raised around midday, when the swimmers noticed the boy in difficulty. The 118 paramedics intervened immediately and, despite attempts to resuscitate him, they could do nothing but note the deathThe news deeply shocked the local community and those present, who witnessed the tragedy helplessly.

The police also arrived at the scene of the disaster carabinieri of the Torre del Greco station, who have started investigations to clarify the dynamics of the incident. At the moment, the circumstances that led to the shocking drowning of the minor remain unclear. The case is being investigated and further details are awaited that can provide an explanation of how the events unfolded.

The beach of Torre del Greco, frequented by numerous bathers especially in the summer months, has transformed into a place of pain and disbelief. The authorities invite maximum caution and remind the importance of respecting safety rules at sea, especially for the youngest.

Safety tips at sea

Constant surveillance is essential: the parents and those accompanying them must supervise children and young people when they are in the water. Furthermore, it is important to never swim alone, but always be in company. It is necessary to respect the instructions by always observing the flags displayed by the lifeguards, since a red flag indicates dangerous conditions for swimming, and to respect the prohibition signs and the instructions of the lifeguards.

The use of safety equipment, such as life jackets, life vests and other floating equipment, is especially recommended for children and non-swimmers. It is best to avoid using inflatable mattresses in open water, as they can easily be carried away by currents.

Knowing the basics of first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is another important safety measure. In case of emergencyyou must call for help immediately and follow the instructions of qualified personnel.

Read also: Tragedy at sea, 19-year-old loses his life after 3 days of agony: what happened