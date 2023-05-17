Home page World

Just married: The politician Hissam Hussein Dehaini now has a 16-year-old at his side. © Screenshot Instagram

Hissam Hussein Dehaini has had a few weddings. Marrying a 16-year-old put the Brazilian politician in the headlines around the world.

Araucaria – Almost half a century passed between their births. He is 65 years old, she celebrated her 16th birthday in April. And since a few weeks they are husband and wife, like various Brazilian media, including the Correio Braziliense and G1 from Grupo Globo, report.

He is the mayor Hissam Hussein Dehaini, who heads the city of Araucaria in the state of Parana in southeastern Brazil, which has a population of around 150,000. She attends high school and was named second princess in the city’s beauty pageant for girls between the ages of 15 and 17 last year.

Law allows it: Brazilian mayor marries teenagers shortly after their 16th birthday

Brazilian law covers the teenager’s marriage to the father of 16, according to a report. Because in the South American country marriages are allowed from the 16th birthday if the parents agree. The marriage was concluded on April 12 or 15 – the information in the media differs here – on April 11 the student is said to have turned 16.

Unsurprisingly, the unequal couple caused a stir. This is probably one of the reasons why the young wife – depending on the report, the fifth or even sixth in the politician’s life – spoke up via social media and wrote about a shared picture: “What honestly counts … is that we don’t care!”

After the marriage of a millionaire to a 16-year-old: her mother first climbed the career ladder – and then she was fired

The wedding also had a stale aftertaste because the bride’s mother was appointed the city’s culture and tourism minister two days before the big day. Previously, she held the position of Director General in the Ministry of Education. Her rise was towards the news magazine Istoe explained with their great experience. “She has 26 years of public service experience, with extensive experience in education and in leadership, consulting and management roles,” Hissam is quoted as saying.

However, this explanation was obviously not enough for everyone – and so the bride’s mother is said to have been released on April 26, as was the teenager’s aunt, who had been employed as a secretary since the beginning of April. Loud G1 the first term of office of the mayor, who was elected in 2016, was already marked by allegations of nepotism. At that time his wife at the time, his daughters and his brother-in-law were employed in the town hall.

The renewed personnel shift also had consequences for him personally. On April 25, Hissam reportedly resigned from the Citizenship Party, which he joined in 2009 when it was still called the People’s Socialist Party. Hissam did not give a reason for his step, he is now said to be governing as a non-party.

Mayor marries 16-year-old: He is a millionaire with a private helicopter and three apartments

Born in Sao Paulo, the millionaire with Lebanese roots made a name for himself G1 according to as a businessman, with hotels and gas stations. He is said to own several businesses in Araucaria. It is even said that he is the only resident with a private helicopter.

In 2020, Hissam is said to have stated his fortune at 14 million real, which would be around 2.6 million euros. He has over three million real in cash. That would be half a million euros. His possessions should also include luxury cars and three apartments.

Hissam was the first mayor in the city’s history to be re-elected. He did this in 2020 with 68 percent of the votes. Among other things, he reportedly campaigned for the reduction of fares in local public transport, schoolchildren should be able to use the offers free of charge.

Wedding of 65-year-old and 16-year-old: He was once accused of drug trafficking

Years before his political career, however, a dark light fell on Hissam. The parliamentary commission of inquiry is said to have accused him of drug trafficking. Hissam was accused of running a drug lab, protecting dealers and providing police protection. The later mayor even sat in custody for months, but there was no conviction.

He is also known to be a supporter of the ousted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. However, Hissam only made global headlines after marrying a teenager at an advanced age. Whether this really happened out of love, only the two know. With the distrust of many fellow human beings, the newlywed couple will probably have to live on.

Another wedding couple, one, caused an outcry asked guests to work, to pay and prohibitions to be observed. Before the wedding ceremony, a bride experiences the "most embarrassing moment of my life". Another bride makes a drastic decision: "I once wanted to be the beauty myself." (mg)