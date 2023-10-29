Toxicology and chemistry experts at the Drug Observatory Center in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police revealed 16 types of new manufactured drugs during the years 2022-2023, thanks to the experiments, research and careful laboratory analyzes they conducted on materials that showed they contained toxins that affect… In human health and sanity.

The Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita, stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command, under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and the follow-up of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, to keep pace with developments in The world of drugs and their chemical compositions, through the “Narcotics Observatory” Center, which includes an elite group of toxicology experts, who work professionally and precisely in analyzing the molecules and components of substances, conducting studies on them, and knowing the extent of their impact on human health and their harm to society.

Major General Bin Ghalaita stated that Dubai Police has experts specialized at the highest levels in detecting manufactured narcotic substances and others, in addition to possessing the latest highly advanced devices that can detect any tampering, and identify the changes that drug traffickers may make to the chemical elements that make up narcotic substances and psychotropic substances. In just minutes, thus preventing them from spreading any kind of poison and enforcing the law against them.

Regarding the nature of the 16 substances revealed by toxicology experts, Ben Ghalita explained that they are 12 types of manufactured cannabinoids, two types of manufactured cathinones, and two types of derivatives of a drug known as (LSD), indicating that these substances have a negative impact on the users themselves and on society. Exchange of experiences Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalaita confirmed that the Dubai Police General Command is keen to provide the necessary support to all similar entities working in the detection of narcotic drugs and their compounds at the state level, through the exchange of experiences and information, and practical training in any specialty, to achieve the strategic goal of detecting Crime and combating the spread of the drug scourge.

In turn, the Director of the Drug Observatory Center, the first expert, Ibtisam Abdul Rahman Al Abdouli, explained that the toxicology and chemistry experts in the Dubai Police have advanced capabilities to prevent the spread of these types of manufactured drugs, and to detect attempts at manipulation and fraud by drug dealers by making changes to the compositions of the chemical elements of the drug so that it does not It is criminalized by the relevant federal law. She indicated that toxicology and chemistry experts are working diligently to follow up on any changes that occur to these compounds and chemical elements in narcotic substances, in order to take into account their dangerous side effects on human health, including increased heart rate, hallucinations, convulsions, and even death, warning of the dangers of manufactured narcotic substances.

She continued: “The challenge of the (Narcotics Observatory) experts does not stop at detecting the raw narcotic materials, but rather it goes beyond detecting the type of (drug metabolite), which is the product of the chemical reactions resulting from taking the drug after it enters the body, which is conclusive evidence of the person’s use of the drug. Technical reports are submitted to the Public Prosecution and judicial authorities regarding it.”

In addition, the head of the Forensic Chemistry Department, Major Adnan Saleh Linjawi, confirmed that the detection of 16 types of manufactured narcotic substances could not have been achieved without the support of the Dubai Police General Command, which represented the provision of distinguished human cadres and the necessary capabilities, indicating that toxicology and chemistry experts do not Their role stops at detecting modern drugs, but rather submits reports of scientific studies to the Supreme Committee for Narcotics, with the aim of including the discovered synthetic drugs in the lists of narcotic substances criminalized under the law.

• The “Drug Observatory” includes an elite group of toxicology experts, who work professionally and precisely in analyzing the molecules and components of substances.