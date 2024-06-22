Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

I don’t mean to sound like a smartass, but I don’t want to go into those toilets… I want to set them on fire.

Get a pipe wrench. A wrecking ball. An exorcist! I think something from hell has crawled out to bite you in the ass. Let’s face it: There is Toilets that the world should follow. But the toilets on the following list are definitely not one of them. The best thing you can do at this point is dissolve into a puddle and flush yourself down. Still better than sitting on those bowls.

1. Sometimes it’s a strategy to just turn your back on everything. But not on the toilet.

2. See what can happen!

3. Being at someone’s mercy on 360 degrees is probably even worse.

4. Do I have to study rocket science to use this multi-part toilet?

5. Hopefully the person responsible for this will be brought to justice.

6. I would just feel too bad to find this toilet funny.

7. And on this one I would be way too scared to… you know.

8. Is it a toilet or the fountain from The Ring? I don’t want to find out, thanks.

9. For some unknown reason, I would just feel a little uncomfortable here.

10. At least here you know straight away whether the toilet is free or not. Without having to peek strangely under the door.

11. When the phone is busy, all you can expect is the most awkward eye contact ever.

12. To good neighbors, I guess.

13. “Can you pass me the toilet paper? Please?”

14. This model rekindles my fear of finding something in the toilet.

15. I never thought I would not want to watch SpongeBob.

16. The only place where you are being watched even more closely is here.

Bonus: This lousy hiding place for soap.

If that doesn’t scare you enough, here are some more catastrophic toilets that you would have to pay me 50 cents to die for.