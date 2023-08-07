A survey by Poder360 shows that percentage increases in employee compensation range from 2.5% to 20.32%

Survey of Power360 shows that 16 states and the DF (Federal District) granted salary readjustments to military and civil police officers in 2023. The percentage increases in employee compensation range from 2.5% to 20.32%.

Most States changed the salaries of the categories through a general percentage readjustment of the remuneration of civil servants in the state administration. Only in 4 (Bahia, São Paulo, Paraná and Pará) and in the DF were they made specifically for the public security forces.

The survey was carried out until July of this year and considered the salary adjustments for the two categories that were announced or granted –sanctioned through a PL (bill) or MP (provisional measure)– by the governments of the States and the DF.

Rafael Alcadipani da Silveira, a professor at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) and member of the FBSP (Brazilian Public Security Forum), said that the salary readjustment for police officers is fundamental because it is part of a policy of valuing the employee, but he said it was just a matter of 1 among other important factors for the category.

“You have to have a public policy that takes the police into account so that you cover action within the law, within legality, but which also provides the conditions for this action within reality to happen. Unfortunately today this does not happen”said to Power360.

Leonardo Sant’Anna, specialist in public security and professor at ISCP (Instituto Superior de Ciencias Policiais), stated that, in many cases, the salary adjustment is, in reality, a recomposition of outdated values. According to him, the issue of salary readjustment may have less impact on the valuation of police officers.

“Investment in the area of ​​public safety is not appropriate. When I speak of investment, I speak of equipment, materials, training, skills, work tools. Often, they are not consistent with the level of criminality, with the levels of criminality that our country faces”he said.

Higher percentage readjustments

O Government of Acre granted the highest percentage increase (from 20.32%) for military and civilian police this year. The change applied to all state civil servants. It came into effect in June and will be paid in 4 annual, non-cumulative installments.

In June, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), sanctioned an average readjustment of 20.2% for military police, civilians and members of the Technical-Scientific Police as of July 1st. And the 2nd highest readjustment in the country, with an estimated impact of BRL 2.5 billion on the state budget for 2023.

According to the State, around 100,000 public security agents will receive the increase.

“The entry categories in São Paulo police were the most benefited by the increase: 2nd class soldiers will receive R$ 4,852.21 (increase of 31.62%); 3rd class clerks and investigators will have salaries of BRL 6,665.35 (increase of 24.64%); and 3rd class technical-expert photographers will earn BRL 6,312.39 (increase of 22.19%)”he informed in a note sent to the Power360.

The security forces of the DF had the 3rd highest readjustment: 18% divided into 9% to be paid in the 1st installment still in 2023 and the 2nd in 2024. The adjustment was made by the federal government through a provisional measure.

The fiscal impact will be R$1.06 billion, of which R$372.2 million in 2023 and R$686 million in 2024. The government will use resources from the FCDF (Constitutional Fund of the Federal District) to pay the public security salary increase in 2024.

In addition to the salary issue, the FGV professor and member of the Brazilian Public Security Forum said that a national policy of care and protection for police officers is needed. He declared that the federal government “does not seem to be concerned” to improve the living conditions of police officers.

“You don’t have a national public policy that takes into account the issue of job improvement for police officers”he said.

10 STATES HAVE NOT GRANTED ADJUSTMENT

Another 10 UFs (federal units) did not readjust the salary of the two security forces this year. They said to this digital newspaper that they seek to contain or balance the costs of the state administration, that the adjustment was made in the last year or that they are in negotiation with the categories. Are they:

Amazon;

Maranhão;

Minas Gerais;

Paraíba;

Pernambuco;

Piauí;

Large northern river;

Rio Grande do Sul;

Rondônia;

Santa Catarina.

To the Power360O Government of Minas Gerais informed that “although it wishes to maintain the salary recomposition of inflationary losses for civil servants every year, this definition still depends, at that moment, on financial balance that guarantees the availability of cash resources so that it can be carried out”.

A SEA-SC (Secretary of Administration of Santa Catarina) stated that the state government decided through the GGG Resolution No. 007 of 2023 suspend the readjustment of salaries of civil servants. The goal would be “promote a necessary fiscal adjustment for the balance of public accounts”.

In Rio Grande do Norte, a salary adjustment of 10.06% was granted in the salaries of military police officers in December 2022, which began to be paid from January of this year. already the Secretary of Administration of Pernambuco informed that it negotiates with the categories.

In Paraíba, the government added 20% of the value of the Performance Grant to the salaries of military and civil police officers, firefighters and correctional officers. In 2022, another 20% were included in category salaries.

According to the State, the agreement is to reach 60% by the end of the mandate of the current governor of Paraíba, Joao Azevedo (PSB). Because it is not a readjustment in the police officers’ salaries, it was not considered in this survey.

higher wages

According to data from the 2022 Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, military police officers in the DF have the highest average salary in the country. receive R$ 9,743. The State of Amazonas, on the other hand, has the highest average net remuneration for Civil Police employees: R$ 16,140.

The numbers were raised by the Brazilian Public Security Forum. In this year’s yearbook, the values ​​were not updated. Here’s the full of the document (12 MB).

The MPs from Piauí -State that did not grant readjustment for the category this year– have the lowest salary in Brazil, of only R$ 3,251. O Acre has the lowest remuneration for civil police officers (R$ 5,602). Read below in the infographic.

Precariousness and instrumentalization

Brazil has 498,310 police officers, between military and civilians, according to the yearbook of the Brazilian Public Security Forum. The largest numbers are in the states of the Southeast region, the most populous. São Paulo leads, with 82,317 military police and another 18,146 civilians.

In contrast, the smallest effectives of both corporations are in the North: in Acre (3,378 police officers) and in Roraima (2,573).

According to the FGV professor and member of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, the structure of the Brazilian police “Still leave a lot to be desired”.

“Throughout Brazil, (exist) a lack of staff, a reduction in staff, massive non-investment in improving tasks and work through technology. The police officer is involved in a lot of bureaucracy in the middle of 2023, which could have much more investment in technology to improve the process”he said.

The experts heard by this digital newspaper also stated that police tend to be “instrumentalized by politicians who later forget about class” and that do not carry out structural changes for the category. “There are few politicians, there are few people who enter this field who effectively understand what must be delivered”he said Sant’Anna.

“As a rule, the police are made, yes, as a mass of maneuver by the different politicians, both left and right. […] We really see that very little has been done to combat the problems they face in relation to the specifics of their work. It’s a lot of speech, a lot of talk and little practical action “stated Alcadipani.