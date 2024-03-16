A Nigerian army spokesman announced on Saturday that 16 soldiers were killed after a group of young men surrounded them while they were trying to quell clashes that broke out in Delta State.

In a statement, General Tukur Gusau said that members of the 181st Amphibious Battalion were trying to control a conflict that broke out in the Okuma area when they were killed on Thursday.

Gusau added, “The support team led by the battalion commander was also attacked,” which led to his death along with three other officers and 12 soldiers.

Gusau stated that the Minister of Defense ordered an immediate investigation and the arrest of those involved.

“So far, (the authorities) have arrested a small number of individuals, and the necessary steps are being taken to uncover the motive behind the attack,” he said.

Areas in Delta State witness frequent clashes, some of which are bloody, due to the dispute over land.