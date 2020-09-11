Not less than 16 troopers and policemen fell sufferer to an assault by militants of the Taliban motion banned in Russia in jap Afghanistan.

As informed RIA News supply, militants attacked Afghan safety forces within the Khogyani space.

A delegation of the novel motion has already arrived in Doha, the place negotiations with the Afghan authorities are to begin tomorrow.

In winter, the primary peace settlement was reached, offering for the withdrawal of overseas troops from Afghanistan, a prisoner alternate deal and the start of a dialogue.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Washington’s plans to withdraw a major variety of American troops from Afghanistan and Iraq. The US army has already left a number of bases.

This week in Kabul, an try was made on the lifetime of Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, and hostage-taking was reported.