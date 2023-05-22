FromJohannes Welte close

Excitement about bears and wolves in the Alps. New highlight: 16 sheep were killed near the Bavarian border in the Tyrolean Lech Valley, 19 are missing.

Weißenbach am Lech – “The cattle drive could not have started bloodier.” Christian Angerer, chairman of the Chamber of Agriculture in the Tyrolean district of Reutte, is appalled. The sheep farmers in the Lechtal had driven their first animals into the Schwarzwassertal just over two weeks ago to open the alpine season.

A wolf is also said to have killed sheep in the Ausserfern. © Swen Pförtner/dpa/Symbolbild

“16 sheep were killed, 19 are still missing,” Angerer told our editorial team. The perpetrators are certain for the Lechtal farmers: “Tracks of a bear and wolves were discovered near the dead sheep,” Angerer continues. The state of Tyrol registered five of the tears on May 16, the analysis of the DNA and thus the identification of the predator that was to blame is still ongoing.

A cunning sheep in Schwarzwassertal (Tyrol) © Eugen Barbist

The valley with the sheep cracks leads to the Allgäu

The Schwarzwassertal begins on the north bank of the Lech and extends to the border with the Allgäu: according to Angerer, the sheep are herded to the Prinz-Luitpold-Haus near Bad Hindelang (Allgäu) in summer. “Uplift can begin earlier in the Schwarzwassertal, since the slopes are exposed to the sun and you can gradually float up to the end of the valley,” Angerer continues.

A fresh bear track in the Schwarzwassertal © Eugen Barbist

On May 1st, the Lechtal farmers had herded 750 sheep into the Schwarzwassertal. These include 200 sheep from the Tyrolean lowlands near Kufstein, where they have not been found for years because of the danger of wolves and bears there. But bear tracks were also discovered in the snow in the Schwarzwassertal in mid-April, and a bear fell into a photo trap nearby. Now, not far from the most recent cracks, the farmers have found fresh tracks in the snow, which is still in the upper layers here.

This bear fell into a photo trap in mid-April in the Tyrolean Lechtal © Walter Walch

Sheep were brought to the Lech Valley from far away – because of the wolf and bear

As a result, the alpine pastures in the Lech Valley are no longer different from Wolf & Bär, as the latest cracks suggest. In response, farmers have been bringing the sheep back down to the valley since Thursday, Saturday. Alone Eugen Barbist from Höfen near Reutte in the Lechtal, chairman of the Ausserfern sheep breeders, had already brought more than 30 sheep to Schwarzwasser by then.

Sheep farmer Eugen Barbist brings his animals back down into the valley. © ZOOM.TYROL

He wanted to find just as many again on Saturday, now he brought the first herd back into the valley. “Now I have 50 animals around the house,” explains Barbist. He does have a stall and enough feed, but that’s not ideal for the mountain sheep that are adapted to the Alps.

Animals are now threatened with slaughter

Many other sheep are now threatened with slaughter: “It’s much too warm in the valley, there’s a risk of parasites in the stable – that would border on animal cruelty,” emphasizes sheep farmer Reinhard Astner from Itter near Kitzbühel to the Krone, who brought his sheep back home. “Now taking the animals to the butcher – we really don’t like doing that.”

Farmer’s chairman Angerer is certain: “Wolves and bears don’t fit into our pasture landscape, they also threaten our tourism.” It is not possible to fence in the sheep in the Schwarzwasser and have them guarded by protection dogs. The ground is too rocky to drive fence poles into it. Like the other alpine farmers, Angerer is now hoping for new shooting ordinances in the state, as have already been issued twice for wolves.

New bear tracks also in Ötztal, Karwendel and Chiemgau

A bear has also struck in the Karwendel: The state of Tyrol reports a sheep kill on May 13 in the area of ​​the Tyrolean community of Gnadenwald south of Engalm and Lamsenspitze. On May 16th and 17th, seven sheep were killed by a bear near Umhausen (Ötztal). According to the Traunsteiner Tagblatt, bear tracks have now been discovered in Bavaria on the Baireralm near Staudach-Egerndach (Traunstein district).

It is unclear whether they come from one or two animals. The footprints in the earth, softened by the long rain, appear to be of different sizes, but that is not entirely clear. Most recently, bear tracks were discovered in the Berchtesgadener and Salzburger Land area.