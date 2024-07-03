The University of Dubai announced the provision of more than 16 types of full and partial scholarships for various undergraduate programs at the Dubai College of Business, the College of Engineering and Information Technology, and the College of Law, for outstanding high school students from citizens and residents, for the new academic year 2024-2025.

The university has opened registration and scholarship applications for those wishing to study these programs, and has designated the toll-free number 800863 to communicate with applicants for registration in the various programs and specializations, congratulating new students, citizens and residents, on their success and excellence.

The University President, Dr. Essa Al Bastaki, congratulated the new students on their success and excellence, and invited them to review the university’s advanced programs and the specializations it offers, which are in line with the directives of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, all of which are approved locally and internationally. He also invited them to choose specializations that serve and keep pace with the professions of the future.

He pointed out that new programmes have been introduced since the last academic year, including the introduction of three new programmes in the field of law, computer engineering and artificial intelligence, all in the English language, which, along with the other programmes, represent a qualitative leap in the university’s progress.

He pointed out that the most prominent scholarships offered by the university for the undergraduate stage are full scholarships for all years of study in the name of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, full scholarships offered to citizens to study communications engineering, computer engineering and artificial intelligence, as well as partial scholarships to study in engineering bachelor’s programs in other specializations, and a 50% reduction in tuition fees for all students who achieved grades of 90% or more in high school from inside and outside the country. He added that there are many other scholarships and various discounts, including the Ministry of Education scholarship, a scholarship for five outstanding students who achieved grades of 95% or more, 50% for children of retired citizens, 10% for citizens and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, those who work in the government or have a brother or sister studying at the university, 20% for people with special needs, 35% for holders of the Is’ad card, and 15-30% for holders of the Homeland Protectors, Absher, Fazaa and Wafer cards, and employees of the university, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, with the possibility of financial support through the scholarship fund for graduates, which It was established by the University’s Alumni Affairs Office, and some official bodies sponsor one of these student categories according to their strategies.