Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Friday along with 15 other Republican-governed states to block a government program that would allow half a million undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens to obtain residency permits and access a path to citizenship.

The plaintiffs allege that the Biden administration approved the program, called Parole in Place, without Congressional authorization for “obvious political purposes” and that it “will encourage illegal immigration and irreparably harm the plaintiff states.” The lawsuit is filed against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other senior Department officials.

The president announced the new program in June, and on Monday, August 26, the first applications began to be received. The goal of Parole in Place, The program, also known as “Keeping Families Together,” is intended to legalize residency for spouses of undocumented Americans who have lived in the United States for more than 10 years. Applicants cannot pose a security threat or have a disqualifying criminal record, and must prove they were married to a citizen before June 18, the date the program was announced. The relief plan would also benefit some 50,000 children under 21 who are stepchildren of U.S. citizens. According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, eligible spouses have resided in the country for an average of 23 years.

Spouses of American citizens have the right to a green card which allows them to legally reside in the United States, except in the case that they have entered the country illegally. It is to these latter that the Parole in Placebecause until its approval, in order to obtain papers, spouses had to leave the country and, after a minimum of 10 years, apply for residency from a consulate. The prospect of being separated from their families for at least a decade encouraged many of them to prefer to stay in the country illegally.

The program, celebrated by organizations defending the rights of migrants, served as ammunition for the Republican Party to continue its attacks against the immigration policy of the Biden administration, an issue that has been the focus of the electoral campaign of its candidate, Donald Trump.

Paxton said in a statement that “under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the federal government is actively working to turn America into a nation without borders and a country without laws. I will not allow this to happen.” The attorney general estimated that the program will benefit 1.3 million undocumented migrants, “200,000 of whom live in Texas,” although official estimates put the number of potential beneficiaries at half a million.

Election speech

Anti-immigrant rhetoric has been a recurring theme in every Republican rally and speech during Trump’s election campaign, and he has repeatedly compared undocumented migrants to criminals. The former president has even declared that migrants poison the country’s blood and has promised that, if he returns to the White House, he will carry out the largest deportation in the history of the United States.

“Biden’s new parole workaround unilaterally grants the opportunity for citizenship to unauthorized aliens whose first act on American soil was to break our laws. This violates the Constitution and actively worsens the illegal immigration disaster plaguing Texas and our country,” Paxton said.

In July, there were 56,408 illegal entries at the southern border, 32% fewer than the previous month, when Biden approved an executive order tightening asylum laws. It is the lowest number of undocumented migrants entering the country in almost four years, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The migration crisis that reached its peak last year due to the massive arrival of migrants at the southern border of the United States has been the weapon most used by Republicans to win votes in the presidential elections of November 5 and they have blamed Vice President Kamala Harris for the situation.

Criticism of Harris’ handling of the border has multiplied since she took over from Joe Biden to lead the Democratic ticket last month, even though her competition over the past four years focused more on tackling the problem at the root of the problem in the countries of origin of the immigration rather than on strengthening border controls. Trump again criticized on Wednesday at an electoral event in Arizona, one of the states most affected by illegal entries, that Harris promotes the establishment of an open-door border.

In her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday to accept the nomination for president, Harris promised to tackle the immigration problem by increasing border security and facilitating the path to citizenship for undocumented residents.