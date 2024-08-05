School fees cards for private schools in the Emirate of Dubai revealed that the total compulsory tuition fees for 16 private schools in the emirate, which have been rated “good” and “very good”, amount to AED 20,000 or less. Their curricula vary between the Baccalaureate, the British, the Indian, and the Ministry of Education curriculum, among others. In addition, fees for other required educational services and optional fees are added.

The school fees card for each private school in Dubai clarified the details of the fees required from the student’s guardian, which included tuition fees, mandatory fees, and required educational supplies (school uniforms and school books), in addition to fees for optional services, which differ from one school to another, most notably extracurricular activities, competitions, trips, enrichment activities, and others.

The results of the school inspection for the academic year (2023-2024), which were recently announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, showed that the 16 schools received an overall performance rating of “good” and “very good.”

The number of private schools in which school supervision was implemented during the last academic year (2023-2024) was 209 schools, with 360,420 male and female students enrolled. Among these schools were 10 new schools in which school supervision was implemented for the first time, and 26 schools achieved an improvement in overall performance, while the quality of performance of three schools declined.

The results of the school inspection showed that 90% of the private schools in the emirate achieved significant improvements in many quality indicators, noting that 67% of the improvements witnessed by the schools were related to student outcomes, 26% of them were related to the educational activities and services provided by the school, while 7% of these improvements were related to indicators of the quality of school leadership.

26 schools achieved significant progress in the quality of their overall performance, compared to the 2022-2023 academic year, as these schools improved the quality of their performance within the various classification categories, while three private schools witnessed a decline in the quality of their performance compared to the previous academic year.

