Highlights: 16 people scorched by current in Balrampur, three people are in critical condition

This incident happened in the village while watching cinema, there was chaos among villagers

After this incident, all were admitted to the CHC at Shivpura.

Balrampur

A painful incident has occurred in Udaipur Majhgawan under Harraiya Satgharwa police station area of ​​Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. A short circuit occurred between the generator, light transformer and projector. During this time the children were sitting there watching the film. Then 16 people, including 13 children, got electrocuted. He was rushed to the CHC Shivpura in a hurry. From where three children have been sent to the District Memorial Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

It is said that Harraiya was watching cinema on a projector at a Manglik program at around 4:00 am on Thursday morning at Udaipur Majhgawan in Satgharwa police station area. Then 16 people, including 13 children, got burnt due to electrocution. All were admitted to the Community Health Center Shivpura. Where the condition of 3 people was critical, the district hospital was referred to Balrampur.

… and landed current, then accident

On Wednesday, Arjun Prasad Verma’s boy was celebrated in Majhgawan village. Tents and lights were installed in this program. The curtain was connected by video owner Jogi Gupta to Katy connection from the house of Prithviraj Gupta of the neighborhood on the arrival of electricity late at night. The wiring was attached to the pole of the tent. Due to lack of proper wiring, electricity suddenly came in the pole of the current tent. 16 people sitting below the same side were injured due to electrocution, who have been admitted to CHC Shivpura.

These people have been referred

Arvind (14 years), Ghanshyam (15 years), Tanya (11 years) Shyam (8 years), Rohit (17 years), Brijesh (16 years), Vidya Prakash (30 years), Kuldeep (12 years), Rahul ( 16 years), Nazar (36 years), Ved Prakash (12 years) are being treated at CHC Shivpura. Suraj (15 years) Sukhram (12 years) and Amarjeet (15 years) have been referred to the district hospital Balrampur due to critical condition.

The matter is being investigated

Balrampur Sadar SDM Dr. Nagendranath Yadav said that an incident has happened in the village of Harraiya Satgharwa. In this, 16 people have been burnt by the current. 3 people are being treated in the district hospital here. Others are being treated at CHC Shivpura. The incident is being investigated.