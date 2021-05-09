At least 16 people were killed and several more injured in a bus explosion in Afghanistan, which was blown up by a roadside mine. It is reported by RIA News citing a local source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the incident took place in the Shahr-e-Safa district, in the province of Zabul in the south of the country. At the same time, another source of the agency claims that there were 25 people on the bus. According to preliminary information, all of them could have died.

On May 9, it became known that at least 55 people were killed in explosions near a school in western Kabul. A car blew up in front of a state educational institution for girls in the Afghan capital. Most of the killed and wounded are the students of the school where the explosion took place. The Afghan Interior Ministry has officially confirmed the deaths of 30 people. The country’s leader, Ashraf Ghani, declared the incident a terrorist attack and blamed the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia) for it.