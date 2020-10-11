16 people were killed and 55 injured on their way home from a wedding ceremony in Burundi. RIA News…

On the eve of the truck, which was carrying guests from the wedding, tried to cross a wooden bridge in the province of Makamba, the structure could not stand it and collapsed. The truck fell into the river.

It is noted that the driver immediately fled the scene.

