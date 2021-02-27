16 elderly people have died in Switzerland after anticancer vaccination, according to the website of the national pharmacological regulator Swissmedic…

According to the ministry, the average age of the victims was 86 years old, all had serious chronic diseases. The connection of deaths with the coronavirus vaccine has not yet been established.

The regulator also received 364 complaints of adverse reactions following vaccination, most of them related to Pfizer.

In mid-February, it was reported that vaccination against coronavirus could lead to six deaths in Switzerland.

We add that an elderly man died in Greece after being vaccinated against COVID-19. In the Netherlands, 15 elderly people have died after the anticoid procedure.

The Czech Republic this week began screening eight patient deaths that could be linked to coronavirus vaccinations.