Tijuana, Baja California.- During this weekend, 16 homicides were registered in Tijuana in different events. Among the victims was a public official who worked in the office of Urban Works and Infrastructure of the municipal government.

It was in a house located on Olimpia street, in the Monte Olímpico neighborhood, where an armed group broke in and shot five people who were there, including the public official. Three of the fatal victims received bullet wounds to the head.

One of the victims died while being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, while another lost his life after being admitted to the Tijuana General Hospital due to his gunshot wounds.

Another of the armed attacks occurred at dawn on Saturday inside a house in Playas de Tijuana, where an armed commando broke in and murdered a woman and three men.

Another woman suffered an armed assault at Swap Meet Fundadores Blvd. Fundadores. She died while receiving medical attention at the General Hospital located in Zona Urbana Río Tijuana.

During the same weekend, another six men were executed in different parts of the border city.