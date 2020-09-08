In Moscow, over the previous day, 16 folks have died with identified coronavirus an infection. This was introduced on Monday, September 7, on the operational headquarters for management and monitoring of the state of affairs with the unfold of an infection.

The overall variety of victims of the epidemic within the capital has reached 4921. A day earlier, 14 deaths have been reported.

Earlier at the present time Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Growth Anastasia Rakova stated that because the starting of the COVID-19 pandemic, 222,252 folks have been cured of coronavirus an infection within the capital, of which 882 have been cured over the previous day.

On the identical day, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute of the Ministry of Well being of Russia, in an interview with Izvestia, that Russia can overcome the coronavirus pandemic by the summer season of 2021 by vaccinating a lot of the nation’s inhabitants. In accordance with him, if all accessible capacities are used, 80 million doses of vaccine may be produced per yr.

On September 4, it grew to become recognized that the primary batch of the coronavirus vaccine was delivered to 3 polyclinics within the capital – No. 2, 220 and 62. Muscovites will be capable to apply for participation within the examine and be the primary to obtain the vaccine.

All related info on the state of affairs with the coronavirus is offered on the web sites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112. As well as, info is offered below the hashtag #WeWeTogether.