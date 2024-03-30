Ynet: 16 people detained at anti-government protests in Israel

In Israel, police arrested 16 participants in an anti-government protest for disturbing public order. The portal informs about this Ynet.

It is clarified that during a protest in Tel Aviv, rally participants began to block traffic on the Ayalon highway. The police pushed back the demonstrators using “special means to disperse riots.”

Earlier, local media reported that two protests took place in the capital on Saturday, March 30. In particular, one of the main demands of the demonstrators was the speedy return of hostages held in Gaza.

It was previously reported that indirect negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian radical Hamas movement to establish a truce in Gaza will resume in Cairo on March 31

In addition, on March 29, it was reported that Israel agreed to a new stage of negotiations with Hamas on the release of hostages in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a discussion with the leadership of the Mossad and the country's Security Agency on the issue of detained citizens.