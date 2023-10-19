The union, based in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, reported in a statement that “16 Palestinian journalists were martyred (…) while dozens were injured.”

Earlier on Monday, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said that about 50 headquarters and centers of media institutions were bombed, including the office of the French Agency and the Ma’an News Agency.

The head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate in Gaza, Tahseen Al-Astal, revealed that the majority of media institutions in Gaza were destroyed, and approximately 80 percent of journalists left Gaza City towards the south, in Rafah, Khan Yunis, and Deir Al-Balah, due to Israeli threats.

He added: “Now Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip are outside media coverage, which constitutes a great danger, because war crimes will be committed without coverage and in the absence of the media.”