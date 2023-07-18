46% of the applicants in the competitive examinations for teachers held in the Region of Murcia last June were approved. In total, 3,647 of the 7,912 people who applied to access one of the 579 places offered in Secondary, Official Language Schools, Vocational Training, Music and Performing Arts, and Plastic Arts and Design. In this way, 16% obtain a place and more than 3,000 approved applicants will have to settle for becoming part of block I of the interim lists.

By teaching, it was Secondary that obtained the best result. 7,381 people took these tests and 3,462 passed, 46.9%. At the opposite extreme was the Plastic Arts and Design faculty, where only 13 of the 49 presented passed the tests.

By specialty

Within the Secondary exams, the specialties with the highest pass rate, with more than half, were Educational Guidance (58.9%), Drawing (58.9%), Geography and History (56.37% ), Spanish Language and Literature (53.4%) and Physics and Chemistry (53.4%), Operations and Equipment for the Preparation of Food Products (53.3%), French (51.6%), English (51, 5%) and Physical Education.

The 10.7% pass rate in the tests for the Vehicle Maintenance Organization and Processes teacher stands out, where only three people out of the 28 who took the test have passed.

The exam for the body of professors specialized in singular sectors of Vocational Training, which includes Vehicle Maintenance, Hairdressing and Welding, was taken by 163 people, of whom 53 passed, 32.52%, while of the 84 applicants who opted for a Of the posts for teachers in official language schools, 35 approved, 41.67%.

In the Music and Performing Arts faculty, 235 candidates took the tests and 84 passed, 35.74%.

The applicants were examined last June in 224 courts located in 29 venues spread over seven towns in the municipalities of Murcia, Cartagena, Molina de Segura and Alcantarilla. And 1,120 teachers participated in the exams.

The opposition was developed in two phases: the opposition and the competition. The opposition phase consisted of a single test structured in two parts, the first consisted of the written development of a topic chosen from four or five drawn at random by the court, and the second, in the presentation, exposition and defense of a didactic unit before the court. In addition, in the Vocational Training and Artistic Education specialties, a practical exercise was carried out.

After passing the opposition phase, applicants will present the merits that correspond to the scale and in which teaching experience, academic training and other merits such as passing the opposition phase in previous procedures, training courses or publications are valued. , among others.

The opposition phase scores 60%, while the competition phase has a value of 40%.