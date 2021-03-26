The seized cocaine shipment largest in the history of Europe was seized on February 24 in the ports of Hamburg and Antwerp during Operation North Atlantic, where the German and Belgian Police acted jointly, and it is now known that a large part of that cargo (16 tons) made a stopover at the Port of Buenos Aires without being discovered.

The 23,2000 kilos of drugs arrived on the Old Continent in five containers from Paraguay. Before reaching its destination, the Panamanian ship “Cap. Saint. Artemissio “ was in the Argentine port station for 42 hours, between January 11 and 13.

Then, he crossed the Atlantic Ocean with 1,700 cans of acrylic paint from the Fox Colors brand (produced in Paraguay) filled with approximately 9 kilos of cocaine each.

The shipment began its journey in the port of Asunción and arrived in rafts through the Hidrovía to the port of Buenos Aires. There, the logistics company HAMBURG SUD was in charge of making the transfer to the vessel “Cap. Saint. Artemissio ”, which had already been found months ago in the port of Santos, Brazil, with 233 kilos of cocaine.

Regarding the estimated value, the Hamburg customs agent Rene Matschke provided an approach in dialogue with EFE: “We estimate a sale value in the streets of between 1,500 million and 3,500 million euros (between US $ 1.8 billion and US $ 4.2 billion) for the 16 tons seized in Germany ”.

Part of the cocaine found in the port of Hamburg. Photo Reuters.

For his part, the national deputy for Tucumán José Cano, a member of the Intelligence Bicameral and the Internal Security Commission, pointed out against the Minister of Security Sabrina Frederic for the fact that the shipment went unnoticed on the beaches operated by Terminales Rio de la Plata from the port of Buenos Aires.

“We present a request for a report to the Chief of Staff to explain the role of the Ministry of Security and the AFI with respect to the fight against drug trafficking, and also about this fact,” he published on his official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, spokespersons for the Ministry of Security Spokesmen explained that they are normal procedures and that this type of cargo is not registered as imports or exports, because the merchandise does not enter the country. Thus, the absence of container scanning is justified.

There is no document that links Argentine companies or citizens with the shipment, although Customs will make a special report analyzing the images from the cameras to deliver to the Justice.

Meanwhile, on March 18, the Narcocriminality Prosecutor’s Office (Procunar) began an investigation on March 18 to learn the details of the transshipment of cargo in the port of Buenos Aires.