The global HDI insurer – the German Talanx group – filial – announced this March 12 the launch of an environmental insurance portfolio designed for Mexican companies. The initiative seeks to respond to a vacuum in the market: only 15% of companies in the country have specific coverage for ecological risks, according to a 2024 study by the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS).

For Omar Mendoza, CEO of HDI Global Mexico, the measure is not only commercial, but an answer to a strategic urgency: “Companies can no longer see the environmental as a philanthropy issue. Today, resilience to natural disasters, legal demands or operational interruptions for contamination defines its viability in the long term ”he states.

The Global HDI portfolio includes coverage for civil liability for contamination, damage restoration, business interruption and legal expenses. However, its proposal goes further: it seeks to position itself as an ally in the transition to ESG models (Environmental, Social, and Government), a criterion that today influences 68% of investment decisions in Latin America, according to a Bloomberg report (2025).

Jorge Martínez, sustainability analyst at the consulting firm Ethical Business, explains: “Investors demand concrete plans to manage climatic risks. An environmental policy not only mitigates losses; It also sends a signal to the market that the company is prepared for future crises ”. This approach is key in industries with high ecological impact, such as manufacturing, energy and agro -industrial, representing 40% of the Mexican economy.

But the challenges persist. Only 30% of SMEs in Mexico – which generate 72% of national employment – have resources to implement advanced environmental management systems. “There comes the role of insurers: to offer accessible products that, together with technical advice, allow companies to reduce vulnerabilities.”Add Martínez.

The environmental insurance market in Mexico, although incipient, already has actors such as Chubb, a pioneer in natural disasters since 2018, and GMX Seguros, which in 2023 designed policies to mitigate risks in renewable energy projects. Proventum Insurance Agent, meanwhile, specializes in protecting manufacturing SMEs against civil liability for pollution, while GNP launched a program for compensation for agricultural losses linked to droughts.

What do these policies cover and why are they different?

Cross -border coverage: It protects Mexican companies with operations abroad, a critical factor for exporters in a context of increasingly strict global environmental standards.

Proactive prevention: Includes financing for measures that avoid damage, such as spillage containment systems or emission monitoring.

Flexibility: Adaptation to sectors with specific risks, such as mining (aquifer pollution) or construction (hazardous waste management).

An emblematic case is the spill of chemicals in the Santiago River (2023), which generated fines for 500 million pesos and demands of local communities. “Incidents like this can paralyze operations for years. An environmental policy would cover not only remediation, but also the loss of income during the process “Mendoza details.