October 16 is a special day for former India captain Kapil Dev and his fans, who are among the world’s all-rounders. On this day in 1978, Kapil Dev made his debut in Test cricket.

In this match against Pakistan in Faisalabad, Kapil Dev came down to bat at number 8 and became the victim of Mushtaq Mohammad by scoring only 8 runs. Even in bowling, he could not show any special feat and only took 1 wicket.

The match played between India and Pakistan was a draw. The Indian team was then commanded by veteran spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and was led by Pakistan captain Mushtaq Mohammad.



Pakistan declared their first innings by scoring 503 runs for 8 wickets while India declared the first innings by scoring 462 runs for 9 wickets. The second innings was declared by Pakistan for 264 for 4 wickets, after which India chased a target of 306 runs, India scored 43 runs without losing any wickets and the match draw ended.

Kapil Dev, who won the World Cup for the first time in 1983 in India, scored 5248 runs in 131 matches in Test career and took 434 wickets. In ODIs, he scored 3783 runs in 225 matches as well as 253 wickets.