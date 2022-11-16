In the Formula 1 Hall of Fame alone, the Scuderia Ferrari boasts 16 constructors’ world championships won from 1950 to today, to which are added another 15 pilots’ world championship successes obtained in more than 1000 Grands Prix disputed. Numbers that, in addition to making the prancing Horse the team with the highest number of appearances in the history of the Circus, enhance the myth of a historic reality full of successes, amplified by the exploits of the great champions who wore the red suit, not only in F1, over the course of these 93very long years.

All this would not have been possible if, on a cold autumn day in the late 1920s, Enzo Ferrari had failed to turn his greatest passion into a team that today is the dream of many riders around the world. A Scuderia which, regardless of the joys experienced or the darkest moments passed, is able to fascinate like few others, representing the highest point of research and technology applied to ‘Made in Italy’ racing.

To understand where and when it all began, we need to go back to November 16, 1929exactly 93 years ago. It was on this date that, at the Court of Modena, the foundation of the Scuderia Ferrari Limited Company under very particular conditions; firstly, it was the first time the name ‘Ferrari’ appeared on the Italian four-wheel scene. In fact, the Scuderia was the very first step towards the establishment of the brand also known for the production of cars, which took shape only shortly after the end of the Second World War (March 12, 1947).

In order to better understand the context, however, it is necessary to analyze the figure of Enzo Ferrari, at the time a young driver from Modena born in 1898. In the first half of the 1920s, in fact, he became a gentleman driver for theAlfa Romeo, thanks to which he managed to get his first personal success in 1923 at the Savio Circuit Grand Prix. It was on this occasion that, almost unconsciously, the first stone was laid for the future creation of Scuderia Ferrari: during the podium ceremony, the mother of Francesco Baracca, the Italian aviation ace, gave the winner a prancing Horsea symbol that his son wore on the nacelle of his plane, inviting the young Ferrari to use it on his cars as a good luck charm.

Along with his activity as a pilot, the Modenese also undertook the profession of journalist as a correspondent for the newborn Sports Courier, only to suffer a serious nervous breakdown, which forced him to a long period of convalescence. Having recovered from his illness in mid-1929, Ferrari received a call from Alfa Romeo, which invited him to Milan to set up a racing team employee of the Milanese house and of Pirelli. During a meeting with the representatives of the two Lombard companies, the Modena-born proposed the creation of a team which, accepting the requests of wealthy gentleman drivers eager to compete, would take care of the organizational costs for the races.

Together with the first questions from riders such as the Caniato brothers and Mario Tadini – who proposed to assume the running costs – the definitive agreement for the creation of the new team was reached during a gala evening at the Casa del Fascio in Bologna, where several sports and political celebrities were present. Thanks to the subsequent drawing up of a draft written by the lawyer Enrico Levi, the notary Alberto Dalla Fontana subsequently formalized the request, finally approved by the Court of Modena on 16 November 1929. In this way, therefore, that the Scuderia Ferrari Limited Companywith Alfa Romeo becoming the supplier of the newborn reality located in via Trento e Trieste in Modena.

In the following months, also thanks to the great coup by Ferrari who hired the designer Vittorio Jano, coming from FIAT, the team began to reap the first successes, so as to push Alfa Romeo back to competitions. When this happened, finally 1937the Milanese house promoted Enzo Ferrari a Sporting Director of Alfa Corse, with the automatic dissolution of Scuderia Ferrari. However, the subsequent clashes between Alfa and the Modenese convinced the latter to relaunch himself in the adventure of a team entirely of his own, forming the 1939Car Avio Construction in Modena. Although not being able to design racing cars right away due to contractual obligations with the Snakethis reality became, in fact, the progenitor of the second part of the history of the Scuderia Ferrari, resurrected officially – and permanently – in 1947, in Maranello.

Enrolled in the first Formula 1 world championship in 1950, it he won his first race the following year thanks to the Argentine José Froilan Gonzalez. In fact, the latter managed to win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, on a day when Enzo Ferrari wrote one of his most emblematic sentences. When he realized he had beaten Alfa Romeo for the first time, his comment became historic: “Today I killed my mother.” It was from that moment that the myth of Ferrari gradually came to life, which also increased thanks to participation in the Sport-prototype and GT championships.