In the mood to travel? These are Germany’s most beautiful city centers © Left: IMAGO / SuperStock; Middle: IMAGO / Dreamstime; Right: IMAGO/Ardan Fuessmann

More and more Germans are taking their holidays at home. And with such beautiful city centers, that’s understandable. These 16 places are the best example.

Summertime is, as we all know, vacation time. More and more Germans are choosing to vacation at home. What may sound boring at first glance doesn’t necessarily have to be. Many places in Germany are worth a vacation. Do you think you already know Germany and would prefer to vacation far away?

Then let our photo gallery convince you otherwise. Because Germany can really be beautiful! Many of these cities also have a lot to offer historically and culturally. Exciting museums and cultural offerings are often hidden between beautiful old buildings. But adventurers and wellness fans will also get their money’s worth, because there are also plenty of parks and relaxation options in these cities. The nice thing is that many places in Germany are not as overrun by tourists as other holiday destinations.

No matter what kind of holiday you are looking for: These beautiful city centres have a lot to offer, and not just for the eye. If you are interested in which cities made it onto the list and what there is to see there, click through our photo gallery:

The 16 best city centers in Germany: My favorite from each federal state View photo gallery

Which of these cities have you already visited? Are you perhaps lucky enough to live in one of these beautiful places? Let us know!

