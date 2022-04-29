A very sad news arrived from Lucca, the little one Geneva He did not make it. She was born on December 14, 2020, under dramatic circumstances. Her mother, Emanuela Paolinelli died in childbirth.

Little Geneva, after birth, presented severe brain damage and the doctors were forced to attach it to the machinery of the Cisanello hospital. Unfortunately, the little girl’s heart has stopped beating forever. Her father, Federico Sereni, he has never given up since that tragic day. Today in his life there is an unbridgeable void, within a few months he has lost the two most important women in his life.

The funeral of the little girl was held yesterday, at 3:30 pm, in church of Mastiano. A little white coffin that broke everyone’s hearts.

After Mom died, it had been open an investigation and several health care workers, including doctors, nurses and midwives, had received warranty notices. After the investigations and examinations of the coroners, it turned out that Emanuela Paolinelli died due to anpulmonary embolism. So no responsibility of the San Luca suspects. The case was like that filed.

The husband and dad of the newborn is opposite to filing and the investigating judge will have to evaluate your request. The man only wants truth and justice for the death of the woman he loved and asks that a trial be carried out and that every dark side of the affair.

Since that dramatic day, 16 months have passed and despite the struggle and attempts of the doctors, little Ginevra is too flew to the skyin the arms of his mother.

The pregnancy of the mother of little Ginevra

Emanuela Paolinelli had carried the pregnancy to term, without no complications. When it came to an end, in December 2020, she went with her husband to the San Luca. The man was unable to stay by her side, due to the restrictions for Covid. The woman, as he himself told, before being taken to the labor room, he was fine.

Doctors have stimulated childbirth and from that moment the situation precipitated unexpectedly. Emanuela went in cardiac arrest and was subjected to an emergency caesarean section. Unfortunately the new mother died in the delivery room and little Ginevra was born with breathing problems and brain damage.