On June 17, 2023, Kristel Candelario was arrested and charged with murder after the death of her 16-month-old daughter, reported the authorities of Cleveland, United States, in a statement issued recently.

The 31-year-old woman left on vacation for Puerto Rico and Detroit without the company of Jailyn, her baby, whom she left in the family home without care for approximately 10 days. The minor was found dead by the local police on June 16.

According to the report given by the authorities, and published in the Cleveland Public Records Center, when the troops arrived at the house, the girl was already without vital signs.

Immediately, members of the Homicide Unit followed the infant mortality incident protocol and transferred the body to the medical examiner’s office for further examination and investigation, taking into account that there were no signs of trauma.

The baby was 16 months old when she died.

“A subsequent investigation revealed that the girl had been left alone and unattended for approximately 10 days, and had subsequently died,” explained in the statement.

This version was later confirmed by Candelario, who agreed to have left her daughter alone and unattended while she was walking through US territory, according to an affidavit to which ‘NBC News’ obtained access.

The aforementioned medium also explained that once the mother arrived at the house, she found Jailyn in an extreme level of dehydration. Without forgetting that she was wearing dirty blankets and a diaper “saturated with urine and feces.”

Kristel Candelario was arrested and charged with the murder of her daughter. Photo: Cuyahoga County Sheriff

Candelario lived with his daughters and their parents. However, by the time the events occurred, her eldest was on vacation with her grandparents, who took her with them.

Apparently, on previous occasions the woman had asked her neighbors to take care of Jailyn. However, this time she did not do it and she decided to leave her alone.

“There were so many people here; He could have knocked on any of our doors and asked us to bring Jailyn,” a neighbor said, according to The New York Post.

Before his arrest, Candelario worked at Citizen Academy Glenville Elementary School as a construction assistant. According to officials of Services for Children and Families (quoted by ‘Daily Mail’), there is no record of any previous case of child neglect by the defendant.

Those who knew Jailyn remember her as a happy, curious and “wonderful” baby. Jailyn really didn’t deserve what happened to her. She was amazing and really adorable, and I miss her so much,” a 13-year-old boy told an allied NBC News network.

So far, the investigation is ongoing, as is the sentence the mother will likely receive for murder.

