Sagas like Pokémon, Just Cause or Final Fantasy have new games on the way.

The mobile market continues to make a mark in the industry. Games like Pokémon Unite and Genshin Impact were highly recognized in 2021, and although you can enjoy them on other platforms, the community has shown more than a certain interest in these versions. laptops, whether we look at the sales figures, or the number of downloads of the application.

However the 2022 aims to be another year of good figures, because with the titles that we are about to share with you, the mobile community will have several game options to enjoy, some even with many years under development, specifically for this platform. This means that although some are names that you have already seen on other consoles, do not expect the same mechanics and functions from them.

Valorant After a year since its launch, the Riot Games FPS confirmed its arrival on mobile phones in 2022, but the details about this new version are still a mystery, although if League of Legends managed to make the change, why not Valorant? Apex Legends Mobile Apex Legends Mobile has already started its testing phases in various countries, where players were able to experience the new controls designed for the touch screen. There is no confirmed release date, but it will arrive in 2022. Dauntless The studio in charge of Dauntless is more than willing to launch the game on mobile, but its development has been difficult. We may not see it in 2022, but it is definitely a title that many players are looking forward to. Devil Immortal After a complicated first announcement and numerous delays, Diablo Immortal will finally arrive officially in 2022. Similar to the third installment in the series, we will fight hordes of demons using classes known to fans. Path of Exile Diablo’s rival does not plan to be left behind, and its mobile version is in development within the same studio that made the PC version. The game is strictly designed with new controls and short sessions in mind. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition We know little about the mobile version of this recent remaster, but Rockstar Games confirmed its arrival on the platform during the first half of 2022. GTA to go? An idea that will convince many. Pokémon Sleep We will probably not play Pokémon Sleep in 2022, but thanks to Pokémon GO, this new project is one of the most anticipated titles. How will the game reward us for sleeping? That question still has no answer. Battlefield mobile Unlike other platforms, Battlefield will continue the famous tradition of being a free game on mobile. Obviously, the title will have microtransactions, but EA confirmed that they will be cosmetic items, and it will not be ‘pay to win’. Pokémon TCG Live The Pokémon card game will receive a full update, and with it, a mobile version. If you’ve been playing for a while and want to switch platforms, you can transfer your account details, including decks and cards. Warframe The third-person shooter is already in mobile development, and this version will feature crossover play. You can also continue your progress without restrictions, something players on the go will appreciate. Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Leaving aside the multiplayer, this Square Enix proposal is focused on a single person, where in an episodic way, we will enjoy the history of the FFVII universe, including Advent Children, Crisis Core, and more. Clash heroes The Clash saga is very popular, and this new installment aims to be another title that will attract the attention of fans. The game will have several characters, each with special abilities that we can use in battles. Just Cause: Mobile A recognized franchise, but this time, we will play it from an isometric view. Just Cause: Mobile will have its own campaign, but it will not rule out multiplayer, where players will participate in cooperative battles. Astral: Awaken Blade In this title we will control Loretta, a girl with a parasite living inside her. Using her powers, she must find out what happened in her world. The game has hack and slash features and 2D platforming. Undecember We know little about Undecember, other than the fact that it is an action RPG, similar to titles like Diablo or Path of Exile. The game boasts amazing graphics, as well as very striking monsters. Plants vs. Zombies 3 The next Plants vs. Zombies was temporarily available, but the developers decided it wasn’t ready yet, and the game disappeared. In September 2021, the team chose a new direction for the project.

League of Legends: WIld Rift was named the best mobile game in 2021, and a console version of the title is expected in the future, although Riot Games has been very quiet about it. Just like this example, in addition to the ones we list today, the industry has shown us its intention to unite communities of players, and with the accessibility of enjoying the successes of other platforms on our mobiles, whoever wins in the end is the player.

