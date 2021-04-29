Dubai (Union)

As part of its ongoing initiatives to support Zakat Fund projects for more than 17 years, Dubai Islamic Bank supports Zakat Fund projects for this year with an amount of 16 million dirhams as a contribution to alleviate the financial burdens of the eligible categories registered in the Zakat Fund, which the fund is implementing this year under the slogan “Your Zakat A debt that never fails and an inexhaustible source. ”

Abdullah Aqeedah Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Zakat Fund, praised the humanitarian and charitable role played by Dubai Islamic Bank, expressing his thanks and gratitude for this generous and generous donation from the bank, which is positively reflected in the improvement of the standard of living for the deserving groups that the Zakat Fund provides to the needy citizens and residents of various emirates The state, and he expressed his hope that the bank’s management would kindly raise the ceiling of approved assistance to the Federal Zakat Fund, especially with the increase in the size of the database of beneficiaries registered with the Zakat Fund, which exceeded the barrier of 50 thousand eligible families.

The Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund stated that the joint cooperation between us and major philanthropists from merchants and companies, led by Dubai Islamic Bank, aims to increase the amount of aid to the largest number of needy people and increase the amount of aid to them to help them face life’s difficulties. He also emphasized the depth of the relationship between the Zakat Fund and Dubai Bank. Islamic, which extends for 17 years, as the bank annually supports charitable and social work in the country.