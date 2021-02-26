Dubai (Union)

Since the beginning of this year, Beit Al Khair Society has spent about 16 million dirhams, from which families of low-income families, needy families, students, orphans and people of determination have benefited, as well as the sick, the elderly and emergency cases.

Abdin Taher Al-Awadi, Director General of the Society, indicated that the most important goals of the association this year are to enhance the quality and quality of services, and to increase opportunities for happiness and sufficiency for the beneficiaries, while covering the largest possible segment of cases registered with the association.

He said, “Beit Al Khair” checks those who seek help and helps the most in need, in order to achieve solidarity, with added values ​​that seek to please families and needy cases, and increase their feeling of support and care, in order to achieve solidarity and community cohesion.

He added: “It adopts an integrated system of social research, carried out by female and qualified female researchers who are familiar with and know the peculiarities of the Emirati family, and they are constantly subject to training and guidance, and they check the data of help-seekers and candidates from low-income families, to select the most in need of them, and provide appropriate assistance.

Al-Awadi stated that the spending is according to a package of up to 20 projects and programs, covering all families and target groups, and distributed under the solidarity programs, community support and happiness programs, which add to the lives of the beneficiaries, after achieving the potential sufficiency for them to achieve their basic living requirements.

Al-Awadi stated that the association launched its Ramadan campaign early with the aim of preparing distinctly to serve the target community, and the necessary mechanism has been put in place to implement the Ramadan Society’s projects, according to the precautionary measures and measures set by the health authorities in the country to prevent the spread of the new Corona virus.

Mir Ramadan

Abdin Al-Awadi announced that, in line with the precautionary measures, the Ramadan money will be distributed through the cooperative societies and the companies agreed upon, through the national identity, while the Eidiya and Zakat will be transferred through the contracted exchange company and banks, as there will be no gathering in the branches and headquarters of the association.

He pointed out that a specialized committee has been formed to oversee and follow up the implementation of the campaign’s projects and programs over a period of three months, explaining that among the most important projects of the Ramadan campaign are the Ramadan mir, fasting breakfast and al-Fitr zakat, in addition to the two projects for Eid and Eid clothing.