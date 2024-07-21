Sixteen people were killed and 14 others injured on Saturday in a traffic accident on an international road linking Bolivia to Chile, according to Bolivian police.

A cargo truck returning to Bolivia from the country’s border with Chile collided with a passenger bus heading to the Arica region of Chile, according to local reports.

The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Initial reports indicate that the driver of the heavy truck crossed into the opposite lane and crashed his vehicle into the front of the bus. Both drivers died in the accident. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.