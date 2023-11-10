16 government and industrial institutions offered hundreds of job opportunities to students of the Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, during the activities of the “Apprenticeship and Industry Partners Forum” organized by the Abu Dhabi Vocational Council at the Baynounah Institute of Science and Technology in the Al Dhafra region.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, Dr. Abdul Rahman Jassim Al Hammadi, said that the forum and the accompanying employment fair come within the framework of the “Abu Dhabi Vocational” system and strategy to achieve the directives of the leadership, regarding the necessity of initiating the organization of events that bring together government and industrial institutions, the institute’s students, and the children of… Society in general, in order for these institutions to acquaint students and society with the jobs available to them currently and in the future, which contributes to guiding students towards choosing the specialized technical and vocational programs that they must study and enroll in, ensuring that they meet the requirements of the labor market and win the jobs of the future. He added that the forum succeeded in bringing together recruitment officials in specialized institutions, and more than 150 students looking for vocational training opportunities that would enable them to work and be employed immediately upon graduation, in addition to the urgent employment of an elite group of graduates who have the appropriate atmosphere to meet with institutions’ officials and understand the requirements of the labor market. And explore the career opportunities available to them.